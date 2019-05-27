#Europeanelections2019/ ForMin Melescanu says nothing to reproach himself for voting abroad



Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu said on Sunday evening that he is not to be blamed for the long lines of Romanian voters at the polling stations aboard on Sunday, saying that political consensus is needed to change election legislation. "The very large participation contradicted virtually all the assessments we had. (...) Mostly, at least at one third - two-thirds of the polling stations abroad there were voters waiting in long lines for two hours and even longer. The same was true in Bucharest, I saw that. (...) It was a very powerful activity to get them out to vote, which happened. As far as I am concerned, I believe we reached the limits of what we can provide in terms of voting abroad," Melescanu told Antena 3 private broadcaster. According to Melescanu, Romania needs a new legislation on voting abroad, whether it is about switching to an electronic voting system or about postal voting. "We do not have the material or human resources to cover the areas where there is a large majority of Romanians. (...) I agree with the idea of securing the widest consensus in Parliament to find an acceptable voting system to allow us to get out of this mess," Melescanu added. Asked about the possibility of resignation as a result of the situation at the polling stations abroad, Melescanu replied that he has nothing to reproach himself. "I personally have nothing to blame myself for, but I see the need to find a solution so that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the foreign minister will no longer be blamed for these things, because it is totally unjust and unfair," said Melescanu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mirela Barbulescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

Clima 2019: Construction involves highest energy consumption compared to other economic sectors The field of construction involves the highest energy consumption compared to other economic sectors such as transport, industry and agriculture, according to the experts present at the 13th edition of the International Congress Clima 2019 that is taking place these days in Bucharest. (...)



#EuropeanElections2019/BEC - partial results: PNL - 26.71pct, PSD - 22.85pct, USR - PLUS 2020 Alliance - 21.49pct The National Liberal Party (PNL) garnered 26.71 percent of the votes in Sunday's election to the European Parliament, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) reaped 23.16 percent and the Save Romania Union (USR) - PLUS 2020 Alliance got 21.34 percent of the votes, shows partial data released (...)



Element Industrial Invests EUR35M In 60,000 Sqm Logistics Project In Craiova Real estate developer Element Industrial, held by Ionut Dumitrescu and Muler Onofrei, announced investments of EUR35 million in a 60,000-square meter logistics park in Craiova, in the vicinity of Ford car plant and the city’s southern (...)



PSD to endorse Carmen Mihalcescu for Chamber's acting speaker (sources) The National Standing Bureau of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) decided on Tuesday to endorse Carmen Mihalcescu for acting speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. According to some party sources, Mihalcescu will be endorsed to lead the Chamber of Deputies in an acting capacity until the election (...)



CFA Romania Analysts See Leu Falling To 4.84 Units Vs Euro In Next 12 Months Financial analysts’ confidence in Romania’s economy grew on the month in April 2019, but is still below the level registered in the year-earlier period.



Austria's XXXLutz Takes Over Two Kika Stores in Romania in Regional Deal Austrian furniture and home decor retailer XXXLutz, present in Romania via its mömax brand, will acquire 22 Kika stores in Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania from Signa group.



Partial count reveals over 4.5 million say yes in justice referendum Data centralised by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) until Tuesday at 10:30hrs, EEST, indicated that 4,504,968 people voted "YES" to question no. 1 and 4,362,191 said "YES" to question no. 2, both in Sunday's justice referendum. Answering "NO" to question (...)

