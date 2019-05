IMF Mission In Romania For Annual Assessment Of Country’s Economy



A team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Jaewoo Lee, on Monday (May 27) started a two-week visit to Romania for an annual assessment of the country's economy. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]