ArcelorMittal Galati Sees Revenue Up to EUR1.1B in 2018



ArcelorMittal Galati, the largest steel mill in Romania, ended last year with 9% increase in revenue to almost EUR1.1 billion and switched from loss to EUR40.5 million profit, Finance Ministry data show.