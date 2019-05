Exports Account for 16% of Poultry Group Transavia’s 2018 Revenue



Transavia group, which comprises the company by the same name in Alba County and Avicola Brasov, exported EUR25 million worth in 2018, 19% higher than in 2017, ZF has calculated from the information it supplied.