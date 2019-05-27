 
Romaniapress.com

May 27, 2019

#EuropeanElections2019/ UPDATE/ BEC - partial results: PNL - 26.23pct, PSD - 23.68pct, USR PLUS Alliance - 20.51pct
May 27, 2019

#EuropeanElections2019/ UPDATE/ BEC - partial results: PNL - 26.23pct, PSD - 23.68pct, USR PLUS Alliance - 20.51pct.
The National Liberal Party (PNL) obtained 26.23 percent of the votes in the elections to the European Parliament held on Sunday, whereas the Social Democratic Party (PSD) 23.68 percent and the Save Romania Union (USR) PLUS Alliance 20.51 percent, according to the partial data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). Next in the ranking is PRO Romania with 7.01 percent, followed by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) with 6.07 percent and the People’s Movement Party (PMP) with 5.55 percent. According to the BEC, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) got 4.24 percent, independent candidates Peter Costea obtained 1.66 percent, George Nicolae Simion - 1.21 percent and Gregoriana Carmen Tudoran - 1.17 percent, whereas the National Union for the Progress of Romania (UNPR) won 0.55 percent, the United Romania Party (PRU) - 0.54 percent, the Independent Social Democratic Party - 0.29 percent and the National Unity Bloc - 0.21 percent. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Stefanescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Clima 2019: Construction involves highest energy consumption compared to other economic sectors The field of construction involves the highest energy consumption compared to other economic sectors such as transport, industry and agriculture, according to the experts present at the 13th edition of the International Congress Clima 2019 that is taking place these days in Bucharest. (...)

#EuropeanElections2019/BEC - partial results: PNL - 26.71pct, PSD - 22.85pct, USR - PLUS 2020 Alliance - 21.49pct The National Liberal Party (PNL) garnered 26.71 percent of the votes in Sunday&#39;s election to the European Parliament, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) reaped 23.16 percent and the Save Romania Union (USR) - PLUS 2020 Alliance got 21.34 percent of the votes, shows partial data released (...)

Element Industrial Invests EUR35M In 60,000 Sqm Logistics Project In Craiova Real estate developer Element Industrial, held by Ionut Dumitrescu and Muler Onofrei, announced investments of EUR35 million in a 60,000-square meter logistics park in Craiova, in the vicinity of Ford car plant and the city’s southern (...)

PSD to endorse Carmen Mihalcescu for Chamber's acting speaker (sources) The National Standing Bureau of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) decided on Tuesday to endorse Carmen Mihalcescu for acting speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. According to some party sources, Mihalcescu will be endorsed to lead the Chamber of Deputies in an acting capacity until the election (...)

CFA Romania Analysts See Leu Falling To 4.84 Units Vs Euro In Next 12 Months Financial analysts’ confidence in Romania’s economy grew on the month in April 2019, but is still below the level registered in the year-earlier period.

Austria's XXXLutz Takes Over Two Kika Stores in Romania in Regional Deal Austrian furniture and home decor retailer XXXLutz, present in Romania via its mömax brand, will acquire 22 Kika stores in Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania from Signa group.

Partial count reveals over 4.5 million say yes in justice referendum Data centralised by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) until Tuesday at 10:30hrs, EEST, indicated that 4,504,968 people voted "YES" to question no. 1 and 4,362,191 said "YES" to question no. 2, both in Sunday&#39;s justice referendum. Answering "NO" to question (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |