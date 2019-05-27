#EuropeanElections2019/ BEC - partial results: PNL - 26.23pct, PSD - 23.68pct, USR PLUS Alliance - 20.51pct



The National Liberal Party (PNL) won 26.23 percent of the votes in the elections to the European Parliament held on Sunday, whereas the Social Democratic Party (PSD) 23.68 percent and the Save Romania Union (USR) PLUS Alliance 20.51 percent, according to the partial data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). AGERPRES (EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)