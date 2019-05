Romanian Liberals Win European Parliament Election Amid Record Turnout



Romania's Liberal Party won the largest score in the European Parliament elections on Sunday, as the country's ruling coalition slumped to almost half of its 2016 parliamentary elections score amid a record voter turnout, according to partial results registered on Monday (...)