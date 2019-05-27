Martin Schulz Takes The Helm Of Mercedes-Benz Romania



German giant Daimler has put Martin Schulz, aged 45, in charge of Mercedes-Benz Romania division, effective June 1, 2019. Martin Schulz Takes The Helm Of Mercedes-Benz Romania.German giant Daimler has put Martin Schulz, aged 45, in charge of Mercedes-Benz Romania division, effective June 1, 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]