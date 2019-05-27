Martin Schulz Takes The Helm Of Mercedes-Benz Romania
May 27, 2019
Martin Schulz Takes The Helm Of Mercedes-Benz Romania.
German giant Daimler has put Martin Schulz, aged 45, in charge of Mercedes-Benz Romania division, effective June 1, 2019.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
PSD to endorse Carmen Mihalcescu for Chamber's acting speaker (sources)The National Standing Bureau of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) decided on Tuesday to endorse Carmen Mihalcescu for acting speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.
According to some party sources, Mihalcescu will be endorsed to lead the Chamber of Deputies in an acting capacity until the election (...)