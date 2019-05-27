Outrage as throngs of Romanians in Diaspora were prevented to vote in EP elections



Romanian opposition parties, the President and representatives of the civil society have been protesting to what they called an abuse against Romanian voters in the Diaspora, who could not vote in the EP elections and, in some cases, were forced away from polling stations as polls closed on Sunday evening. Outrage as throngs of Romanians in Diaspora were prevented to vote in EP elections.Romanian opposition parties, the President and representatives of the civil society have been protesting to what they called an abuse against Romanian voters in the Diaspora, who could not vote in the EP elections and, in some cases, were forced away from polling stations as polls closed on Sunday evening.