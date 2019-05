Romanian Carmaker Dacia's Turnover Grows 5% in 2018, to EUR5.3B



Romanian carmaker Automobile Dacia, owned by France's Renault, had a turnover of EUR5.3 billion in 2018, up 5% on the year, and its net profit grew 40%, to EUR162 million, the highest profit in the company's history.