BREAKING UPDATE Romania strongman Liviu Dragnea receives 3 years and a half prison sentence in corruption case
May 27, 2019
Romania's High Court indicted Romanian House of Deputies speaker Liviu Dragnea to 3 years and 6 months in prison in a corruption case on Monday. Dragnea, head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has led the governing alliance with an iron fist for several years.
- UPDATE Liviu Dragnea showed up at the Rahova Penitentiary in Bucharest amid people's boos and filming journalists on Monday afternoon.