​​BREAKING UPDATE Romania strongman Liviu Dragnea receives 3 years and a half prison sentence in corruption case



Romania's High Court indicted Romanian House of Deputies speaker Liviu Dragnea to 3 years and 6 months in prison in a corruption case on Monday. Dragnea, head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has led the governing alliance with an iron fist for several years. UPDATE Liviu Dragnea showed up at the Rahova Penitentiary in Bucharest amid people's boos and filming journalists on Monday afternoon. ​​BREAKING UPDATE Romania strongman Liviu Dragnea receives 3 years and a half prison sentence in corruption case. [Read the article in HotNews]