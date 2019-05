Cordia Buys 18,000 Sqm Land in Bucharest for Residential Development



Hungarian-held Futureal group, via its local division Cordia Romania, has bought a plot of land of 18,000 square meters on the shore of Lake Grivita in Bucharest for an estimated EUR1-2 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]