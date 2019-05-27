Czech Utility CEZ Says No Pressure For Quick Sale Of Its Romanian Operations



Czech-held utility group CEZ told Ziarul Financiar, with respect to its plan to sell the operations in Romania, that the changes in business strategy, which imply selling the assets in Romania, Turkey and Poland, shall be discussed at the annual general shareholder meeting scheduled on June 26, (...) Czech Utility CEZ Says No Pressure For Quick Sale Of Its Romanian Operations.Czech-held utility group CEZ told Ziarul Financiar, with respect to its plan to sell the operations in Romania, that the changes in business strategy, which imply selling the assets in Romania, Turkey and Poland, shall be discussed at the annual general shareholder meeting scheduled on June 26, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]