Romania’s Wage Bill to Overshoot EUR100B Mark by 2020



Romania’s wage bill (which includes all net wages, taxes and related contributions) stood at EUR80 billion in 2018 and will amount to more than EUR100 billion in 2020, Eurostat data show. Romania’s Wage Bill to Overshoot EUR100B Mark by 2020.Romania’s wage bill (which includes all net wages, taxes and related contributions) stood at EUR80 billion in 2018 and will amount to more than EUR100 billion in 2020, Eurostat data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]