MedLife Buys Badea Medica Center Of Excellence



Private medical services operator Medlife, held by the Marcu Family, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of a majority stake (65%) in Badea Medica Center of Excellence, based in the city of Cluj-Napoca. MedLife Buys Badea Medica Center Of Excellence.Private medical services operator Medlife, held by the Marcu Family, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of a majority stake (65%) in Badea Medica Center of Excellence, based in the city of Cluj-Napoca. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]