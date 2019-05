Austria's XXXLutz Takes Over Two Kika Stores in Romania in Regional Deal



Austrian furniture and home decor retailer XXXLutz, present in Romania via its mömax brand, will acquire 22 Kika stores in Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania from Signa group. Austria's XXXLutz Takes Over Two Kika Stores in Romania in Regional Deal.Austrian furniture and home decor retailer XXXLutz, present in Romania via its mömax brand, will acquire 22 Kika stores in Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania from Signa group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]