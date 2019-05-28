PSD to endorse Carmen Mihalcescu for Chamber’s acting speaker (sources)



The National Standing Bureau of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) decided on Tuesday to endorse Carmen Mihalcescu for acting speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. According to some party sources, Mihalcescu will be endorsed to lead the Chamber of Deputies in an acting capacity until the election of a full-time speaker. The PSD is then to make a decision on the person to be endorsed for the first position in the Chamber. Mihalcescu is currently deputy speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and a PSD MP. Liviu Dragnea was the speaker until his conviction for graft on Monday and jailing at the Rahova Penitentiary. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)