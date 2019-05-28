PM Dancila rules out snap elections



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday that the statutory bodies of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will decide whether or not there should be changes in the leadership of the party, ruling out snap elections. Asked before the meeting of the PSD National Standing Bureau if changes were to be made to the leadership of the party, Dancila said: "The decisions are taken within the statutory bodies after we talk to all our colleagues. I am no proponent of the idea that the decision should be taken only by the chairman of the party." Asked also if it is possible for snap elections to be called, the prime minister said, "No, that is not an option." AGERPRES (RO- author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Dancila rules out snap elections.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday that the statutory bodies of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will decide whether or not there should be changes in the leadership of the party, ruling out snap elections. Asked before the meeting of the PSD National Standing Bureau if changes were to be made to the leadership of the party, Dancila said: "The decisions are taken within the statutory bodies after we talk to all our colleagues. I am no proponent of the idea that the decision should be taken only by the chairman of the party." Asked also if it is possible for snap elections to be called, the prime minister said, "No, that is not an option." AGERPRES (RO- author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]