President Iohannis attending informal European Council meeting, EPP summit in Brussels



President Klaus Iohannis is attending today a summit meeting of the European People’s Party (EPP) in Brussels and an informal meeting of the European Council, also in Brussels. According to the official agenda, Iohannis will go to the EPP summit at 14:00hrs, EEST, and to the informal European summit at 19:00hrs, EEST. According to the Presidential Administration, discussions at the informal meeting of the European Council will assess the results of the European Parliament elections of May 23 to May 26. Leaders of the EU member states will also have a preliminary discussion on the candidates to be appointed to the management of EU institutions. As regards the appointment procedures, "the European Council shall elect its President, by a qualified majority, for a term of two and a half years, renewable once," in accordance with Article 15 (5) of the Treaty on European Union. The term of office of the current president of the European Council runs out on November 30. Under Article 17 (7) of the Treaty on European Union, "taking into account the elections to the European Parliament and after having held the appropriate consultations, the European Council, acting by a qualified majority, shall propose to the European Parliament a candidate for President of the Commission. This candidate shall be elected by the European Parliament by a majority of its component members. If he does not obtain the required majority, the European Council, acting by a qualified majority, shall within one month propose a new candidate who shall be elected by the European Parliament following the same procedure. The Council, by common accord with the President-elect, shall adopt the list of the other persons whom it proposes for appointment as members of the Commission. The President, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and the other members of the Commission shall be subject as a body to a vote of consent by the European Parliament. On the basis of this consent the Commission shall be appointed by the European Council, acting by a qualified majority. The tenure of the current president of the European Commission expires on October 31. Under Article 18, "the European Council, acting by a qualified majority, with the agreement of the President of the Commission, shall appoint the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy." The term of office of the current high representative expires on October 31. 