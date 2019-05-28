Partial count reveals over 4 million say yes in justice referendum



Data centralised by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) as of Monday at 19:30hrs, EEST, indicated that 4,114,762 people voted "YES" to question no. 1 and 4,013,715 said "YES" to question no. 2, both in Sunday's justice referendum. Answering "NO" to question no. 1 were 702,458 voters, and doing the same to question no. 2 were 670,591 voters. The voter turnout in the referendum was 7,913,195, meaning more than over 40 percent of total voters. In this referendum, citizens had to choose between "Yes" and "No" on the following questions: 1. "Do you agree with banning amnesty and pardon for corruption offences?" 2. Do you agree with the ban on the government's adoption of emergency ordinances in the field of criminal offences, punishments and judicial organisation, and the extension of the right to challenge orders directly with the Constitutional Court?" Under Law 3/2000, in order for a national referendum to be valid, at least 30 percent of the persons on the permanent electoral rolls have to show up at the polls. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Penes, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)