 
Romaniapress.com

May 28, 2019

Partial count reveals over 4 million say yes in justice referendum
May 28, 2019

Partial count reveals over 4 million say yes in justice referendum.
Data centralised by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) as of Monday at 19:30hrs, EEST, indicated that 4,114,762 people voted "YES" to question no. 1 and 4,013,715 said "YES" to question no. 2, both in Sunday’s justice referendum. Answering "NO" to question no. 1 were 702,458 voters, and doing the same to question no. 2 were 670,591 voters. The voter turnout in the referendum was 7,913,195, meaning more than over 40 percent of total voters. In this referendum, citizens had to choose between "Yes" and "No" on the following questions: 1. "Do you agree with banning amnesty and pardon for corruption offences?" 2. Do you agree with the ban on the government’s adoption of emergency ordinances in the field of criminal offences, punishments and judicial organisation, and the extension of the right to challenge orders directly with the Constitutional Court?" Under Law 3/2000, in order for a national referendum to be valid, at least 30 percent of the persons on the permanent electoral rolls have to show up at the polls. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Penes, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Student Irina Novac granted 'The International Women of Courage Award 2019' from US Embassy in Bucharest Student Irina Novac was granted &#39;The International Women of Courage Award 2019&#39; from the US Embassy in Bucharest on Tuesday. US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm handed Irina Novac and the other women nominated for this award a distinction at a ceremony. For her perseverance in (...)

#EuropeanElections2019/ BEC - partial results: PNL - 26.91pct, PSD - 23.66pct, USR - PLUS 2020 Alliance - 21.74pct The National Liberal Party (PNL) garnered 26.91 percent of the votes in Sunday&#39;s election to the European Parliament, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) reaped 23.66 percent and the Save Romania Union (USR) - PLUS 2020 Alliance got 21.74 percent of the votes, shows partial data released (...)

Pressure grows on Romania government as Social Democrats sort out losses in EP elections and in wake of leader Dragnea&#39;s detention The failures of Romania&#39;s governing Social Democrats (PSD) in the recent European elections and the detention of their leader Liviu Dragnea for corruption on Monday has left the party in disarray. On Monday, as the opposition was threatening with a censure motion, PM Dancila and fellow (...)

Zentiva Gets Antitrust Clearance to Buy Solacium Brand from A&D Pharma Romania's antitrust body has cleared the deal whereby generics manufacturer Zentiva, owned by Advent International, took over the Romanian food supplement brand Solacium from A&D Pharma, owned by Dr. Max.

Clima 2019: Construction involves highest energy consumption compared to other economic sectors The field of construction involves the highest energy consumption compared to other economic sectors such as transport, industry and agriculture, according to the experts present at the 13th edition of the International Congress Clima 2019 that is taking place these days in Bucharest. (...)

#EuropeanElections2019/BEC - partial results: PNL - 26.71pct, PSD - 22.85pct, USR - PLUS 2020 Alliance - 21.49pct The National Liberal Party (PNL) garnered 26.71 percent of the votes in Sunday&#39;s election to the European Parliament, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) reaped 23.16 percent and the Save Romania Union (USR) - PLUS 2020 Alliance got 21.34 percent of the votes, shows partial data released (...)

Element Industrial Invests EUR35M In 60,000 Sqm Logistics Project In Craiova Real estate developer Element Industrial, held by Ionut Dumitrescu and Muler Onofrei, announced investments of EUR35 million in a 60,000-square meter logistics park in Craiova, in the vicinity of Ford car plant and the city’s southern (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |