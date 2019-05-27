 
PM Dancila: Assuming party leader position
The conviction of the Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.), Liviu Dragnea, is a "difficult moment" for the party, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday, adding that as acting president of the party, according to its statute, she is assuming the position of leader of the Social-Democrats. "Regardless of the feelings for Liviu Dragnea, for the PSD, the conviction of the president in office is a difficult moment, as it would be for any party. Humanly speaking, it is a drama both for him as a person and his family, and as party colleagues we are with him and his family. It is obviously a difficult moment. We will not comment in any way on the decision of the court delivered today," said Viorica Dancila, at the PSD headquarters in Baneasa. She added that PSD is a united party in difficult times. "Tomorrow, we have convened BPN at 11:00 hrs, the Executive Committee at 18:00 hrs. Together we will make the decisions, together we will see where we have been wrong, what are the steps we must take and how we can act in the next period, in a unitary way, in a way to show the unity of the party. As executive chairperson, according to the statute, I am assuming the position of PSD leader, and the other things will be decided upon in the party’s statutory forums," she said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

