Partial referendum count: More than 2 million said ’Yes’ to both questions



Data centralised by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) as of Monday at 14:27hrs, EEST, indicated that 2,702,719 people voted "Yes" to question No. 1 and 2,642,172 said "Yes" to question No. 2 of Sunday's justice referendum. Answering "No" to question No. 1 were 461,381 voters, and 442,507 voters gave the same answer to question No. 2. The referendum turnout was 7,913,195, accounting for 41.28 percent of total voters. Voters were asked to answer "Yes" or" No" to the following questions: 1. Do you agree with amnesty and pardon for corruption-related offenses being banned? 2. Do you agree with a ban on the government's adopting emergency ordinances on criminal offenses, punishments and judicial organization, and with the expansion of the right to challenge the ordinances directly in the Constitutional Court? Under Law No. 3/2000, in order for a national referendum to be valid, at least 30 percent of the persons on the permanent electoral rolls have to turn out to the polls. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Stefanescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)