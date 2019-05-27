PSD’s Dragnea sentenced to prison by Supreme Court



The High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) sentenced Liviu Dragnea to three years and 6 months in prison for instigating to abuse of office in the case of the fictitious hiring at the Teleorman Social Assistance and Child Protection Directorate General (DGASPC). The Supreme Court maintained in the case of PSD (Social Democratic Party, main ruling, ed. n.) leader Liviu Dragnea the sentence enforced by the court of first instance. The conviction decision was made by four of the five members of the panel, one of the judges having a separate opinion, in the sense of referring the case to the first instance court for retrial, on the grounds that that panel from the first instance should have been specialized in corruption offenses. Floarea Alesu, former general manager of DGASPC Teleorman, also remained with the conviction from the court of first instance, namely 3 years, 7 months and 20 days of imprisonment with execution. On the other hand, the Supreme Court has accepted the appeals of some of the defendants, reducing the sentences applied to them. Thus, the sentences granted now are: Adriana Botorogeanu - a suspended sentence of 2 years, 4-year trial period; Rodica Milos, former Deputy Executive Director of DGASPC Teleorman - a suspended sentence of 3 years, with a 5-year trial period; Ionel Marineci, former head of Service for Child and Family Services - a suspended sentence of 3 years, with a 5-year trial period; Constantin Claudiu Balaban, head of Child and Family Services Complex in Alexandria Municipality - acquitted for abuse of office, suspended one year for intellectual fraud, 3-year trial period; Nicusor Gheorghe, at the date of the deeds chief of the Administrative, Heritage, Technical, Procurement Service - acquitted for abuse of office, a suspended sentence of 3 months for intellectual fraud, 2-year trial period. Were also acquitted Valentina Mirela Marica, at the time of the deeds head of the Recovery Complex and coordinator of the Child and Family Services Complex and Bombonica Prodana, the former wife of Liviu Dragnea and former coordinator of the Child and Family Service.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

