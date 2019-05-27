PSD’s Dragnea sentenced to prison by Supreme Court



The High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) on Monday sentenced Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea to 3 years and 6 months in prison for instigation to abuse of office in the case of the fictitious hiring at the Teleorman Social Assistance and Child Protection Directorate General (DGASPC). AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebiu Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)