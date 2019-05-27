UPDATEIohannis says PNL, USR-PLUS can lay foundation for co-operation; PSD gets no-confidence vote



President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that the outcome of Sunday’s European elections allow the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR)-PLUS alliance to lay the foundations for collaboration to put forth an alternative to the incumbent government. He added that the electoral score of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) major at rule reveals a no-confidence vote in PSD. "It is noteworthy that PNL obtained a historical score and I congratulate them on that. PNL won the European election. Thus, PNL is about to become the most important political party in Romania. I welcome also the vote for other parties; the result for the USR-PLUS Alliance is remarkable, showing that a credible alternative to the bankrupt incumbent majority can be built in Romania; and it was very clear that the Romanians believe in and want such an alternative. If we combine the votes, we realise that PNL together with USR-PLUS can lay the foundations for collaboration as an alternative to the current failed PSD government, and that PSD received the harshest penalty for the disastrous way in which it has governed and for its never-ending assault on justice," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He said the PSD received a no-confidence vote in these elections. "PSD was right to fear the Romanians’ vote, but it could not, fortunately, prevent it, despite all the efforts deployed by PSD to boycott the Sunday’s referendum. And I was glad that even the PSD electorate understood that the anti-justice agenda of PSD leaders is wrong and so they voted in the referendum. No one is and no one should be above the law. That was not only accepted, but it was understood by everyone, and that’s why I am enjoying the voting in the referendum even more. No one, but no one, can use the government in Romania to their own benefit, and that is why PSD received a no-confidence vote," said Iohannis. He added that "a change for good in Romania" is now starting. "Unfortunately, we have a lot to repair after the disaster caused by PSD in two and a half years, a disaster not only in the field of justice - although it is there that the greatest impact has been visible - but also in the economy, healthcare, and education. There is a lot we have to do. Let’s get started!," concluded Iohannis. 