Element Industrial Invests EUR35M In 60,000 Sqm Logistics Project In Craiova



Real estate developer Element Industrial, held by Ionut Dumitrescu and Muler Onofrei, announced investments of EUR35 million in a 60,000-square meter logistics park in Craiova, in the vicinity of Ford car plant and the city’s southern (...) Element Industrial Invests EUR35M In 60,000 Sqm Logistics Project In Craiova.Real estate developer Element Industrial, held by Ionut Dumitrescu and Muler Onofrei, announced investments of EUR35 million in a 60,000-square meter logistics park in Craiova, in the vicinity of Ford car plant and the city’s southern (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]