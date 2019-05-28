#EuropeanElections2019/BEC - partial results: PNL - 26.71pct, PSD - 22.85pct, USR - PLUS 2020 Alliance - 21.49pct



The National Liberal Party (PNL) garnered 26.71 percent of the votes in Sunday's election to the European Parliament, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) reaped 23.16 percent and the Save Romania Union (USR) - PLUS 2020 Alliance got 21.34 percent of the votes, shows partial data released by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) on Tuesday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi; editor: Simona Iacob)