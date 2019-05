Zentiva Gets Antitrust Clearance to Buy Solacium Brand from A&D Pharma



Romania's antitrust body has cleared the deal whereby generics manufacturer Zentiva, owned by Advent International, took over the Romanian food supplement brand Solacium from A&D Pharma, owned by Dr. Max.