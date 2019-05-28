#EuropeanElections2019/ BEC - partial results: PNL - 26.91pct, PSD - 23.66pct, USR - PLUS 2020 Alliance - 21.74pct



The National Liberal Party (PNL) garnered 26.91 percent of the votes in Sunday’s election to the European Parliament, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) reaped 23.66 percent and the Save Romania Union (USR) - PLUS 2020 Alliance got 21.74 percent of the votes, shows partial data released by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) on Tuesday. The BEC had centralised by 16:30 hrs, a number of 8,474,086 ballot papers which had been physically delivered at the institution. Next in the ranking is the Pro Romania party with 6.64 percent, followed by the People’s Movement Party (PMP) with 5.76 percent and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) with 5.62 percent. The next results will be released on Tuesday at 20:00 hrs.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob; editor: Maria Voican) #EuropeanElections2019/ BEC - partial results: PNL - 26.91pct, PSD - 23.66pct, USR - PLUS 2020 Alliance - 21.74pct.The National Liberal Party (PNL) garnered 26.91 percent of the votes in Sunday’s election to the European Parliament, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) reaped 23.66 percent and the Save Romania Union (USR) - PLUS 2020 Alliance got 21.74 percent of the votes, shows partial data released by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) on Tuesday. The BEC had centralised by 16:30 hrs, a number of 8,474,086 ballot papers which had been physically delivered at the institution. Next in the ranking is the Pro Romania party with 6.64 percent, followed by the People’s Movement Party (PMP) with 5.76 percent and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) with 5.62 percent. The next results will be released on Tuesday at 20:00 hrs.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob; editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]