May 28, 2019

Pressure grows on Romania government as Social Democrats sort out losses in EP elections and in wake of leader Dragnea&#39;s detention
Pressure grows on Romania government as Social Democrats sort out losses in EP elections and in wake of leader Dragnea&#39;s detention.
The failures of Romania’s governing Social Democrats (PSD) in the recent European elections and the detention of their leader Liviu Dragnea for corruption on Monday has left the party in disarray. On Monday, as the opposition was threatening with a censure motion, PM Dancila and fellow party leadership members convened to sort out their troubles.

