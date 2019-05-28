Student Irina Novac granted ’The International Women of Courage Award 2019’ from US Embassy in Bucharest



Student Irina Novac was granted ’The International Women of Courage Award 2019’ from the US Embassy in Bucharest on Tuesday. US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm handed Irina Novac and the other women nominated for this award a distinction at a ceremony. For her perseverance in promoting the rights of women and girls to strong public pressure, we believe that Irina embodies the ideal courageous woman, said Klemm. He said that in 2016 Irina was among the 25 high school students in Romania who participated in the FLEX exchange program for future leaders, spending a school year in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Klemm mentioned that Irina did not only go to school when she was in the US, she carried out 100 hours of volunteering: at a class for special education from a local primary school and a non-governmental organization that offers blankets to children in need. According to the ambassador, Irina Novac returned to Romania, seeking opportunities to share the lessons learned in the year abroad. Klemm said that through the American Councils, the partner implementing the FLEX program, she received funding from the State Department to hold the Women Talk conference, bringing together young men and women from the region to learn from professionals and experts what the challenges women and girls face are and how these issues can be addressed, among the guest speakers being a transgender person. Klemm said that after Irina Novac had begun to promote the conference, some entities began to "virulently criticize her", saying she was "part of an American plot to undermine the traditional Romanian values." As a result of this, and similar stories from the press, the public space where Irina was given a conference room free of charge withdrew their offer, the ambassador said. According to Klemm, Irina Novac and colleagues suddenly began to receive threats from several institutions, including school administrators, who wanted to flunk pupils for getting involved in the project. He mentioned that religious figures also criticized her publicly. Irina and her colleagues have bravely continued, finding another venue and organizing the conference. During the conference, a person who claimed to work at a press institution began to accuse Irina (...) for the corruption of the young participants. Members of the community even went to her home and told her parents that their daughter had a negative influence on the community and that they should intervene. Despite all these facts, Irina continues to actively support the rights of women and girls, including by organizing a film festival dedicated to important women forgotten by history, added Klemm. According to the US Embassy in Bucharest, Carmen Dumitrescu, nominated for ’The International Women of Courage Award 2019’, is "an exceptional investigation journalist." Another nominee to this distinction is Melania Medeleanu, about whom the US Embassy in Bucharest mentions that she decided five years ago to set up a place where children struggling with cancer can find joy, courage and friendship. Carmen Uscatu and Oana Gheorghiu have also been nominated for this award. According to the US Embassy in Bucharest, through the Give Life Association, they collected donations to build a pediatric oncology hospital. Iustina Ionescu and Romanita Iordache have also been nominated for this distinction, "two major legal experts and supporters of LGBTI persons’ rights," according to the cited source. The event was attended, among others, by Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall and the former Chief Prosecutor of the National Anicorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi.AGERPRES(RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author; Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) Student Irina Novac granted ’The International Women of Courage Award 2019’ from US Embassy in Bucharest.Student Irina Novac was granted ’The International Women of Courage Award 2019’ from the US Embassy in Bucharest on Tuesday. US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm handed Irina Novac and the other women nominated for this award a distinction at a ceremony. For her perseverance in promoting the rights of women and girls to strong public pressure, we believe that Irina embodies the ideal courageous woman, said Klemm. He said that in 2016 Irina was among the 25 high school students in Romania who participated in the FLEX exchange program for future leaders, spending a school year in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Klemm mentioned that Irina did not only go to school when she was in the US, she carried out 100 hours of volunteering: at a class for special education from a local primary school and a non-governmental organization that offers blankets to children in need. According to the ambassador, Irina Novac returned to Romania, seeking opportunities to share the lessons learned in the year abroad. Klemm said that through the American Councils, the partner implementing the FLEX program, she received funding from the State Department to hold the Women Talk conference, bringing together young men and women from the region to learn from professionals and experts what the challenges women and girls face are and how these issues can be addressed, among the guest speakers being a transgender person. Klemm said that after Irina Novac had begun to promote the conference, some entities began to "virulently criticize her", saying she was "part of an American plot to undermine the traditional Romanian values." As a result of this, and similar stories from the press, the public space where Irina was given a conference room free of charge withdrew their offer, the ambassador said. According to Klemm, Irina Novac and colleagues suddenly began to receive threats from several institutions, including school administrators, who wanted to flunk pupils for getting involved in the project. He mentioned that religious figures also criticized her publicly. Irina and her colleagues have bravely continued, finding another venue and organizing the conference. During the conference, a person who claimed to work at a press institution began to accuse Irina (...) for the corruption of the young participants. Members of the community even went to her home and told her parents that their daughter had a negative influence on the community and that they should intervene. Despite all these facts, Irina continues to actively support the rights of women and girls, including by organizing a film festival dedicated to important women forgotten by history, added Klemm. According to the US Embassy in Bucharest, Carmen Dumitrescu, nominated for ’The International Women of Courage Award 2019’, is "an exceptional investigation journalist." Another nominee to this distinction is Melania Medeleanu, about whom the US Embassy in Bucharest mentions that she decided five years ago to set up a place where children struggling with cancer can find joy, courage and friendship. Carmen Uscatu and Oana Gheorghiu have also been nominated for this award. According to the US Embassy in Bucharest, through the Give Life Association, they collected donations to build a pediatric oncology hospital. Iustina Ionescu and Romanita Iordache have also been nominated for this distinction, "two major legal experts and supporters of LGBTI persons’ rights," according to the cited source. The event was attended, among others, by Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall and the former Chief Prosecutor of the National Anicorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi.AGERPRES(RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author; Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

#EuropeanElections2019/ BEC - partial results: PNL - 26.91pct, PSD - 23.66pct, USR - PLUS 2020 Alliance - 21.74pct The National Liberal Party (PNL) garnered 26.91 percent of the votes in Sunday's election to the European Parliament, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) reaped 23.66 percent and the Save Romania Union (USR) - PLUS 2020 Alliance got 21.74 percent of the votes, shows partial data released (...)



Pressure grows on Romania government as Social Democrats sort out losses in EP elections and in wake of leader Dragnea's detention The failures of Romania's governing Social Democrats (PSD) in the recent European elections and the detention of their leader Liviu Dragnea for corruption on Monday has left the party in disarray. On Monday, as the opposition was threatening with a censure motion, PM Dancila and fellow (...)



Zentiva Gets Antitrust Clearance to Buy Solacium Brand from A&D Pharma Romania's antitrust body has cleared the deal whereby generics manufacturer Zentiva, owned by Advent International, took over the Romanian food supplement brand Solacium from A&D Pharma, owned by Dr. Max.



Clima 2019: Construction involves highest energy consumption compared to other economic sectors The field of construction involves the highest energy consumption compared to other economic sectors such as transport, industry and agriculture, according to the experts present at the 13th edition of the International Congress Clima 2019 that is taking place these days in Bucharest. (...)



#EuropeanElections2019/BEC - partial results: PNL - 26.71pct, PSD - 22.85pct, USR - PLUS 2020 Alliance - 21.49pct The National Liberal Party (PNL) garnered 26.71 percent of the votes in Sunday's election to the European Parliament, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) reaped 23.16 percent and the Save Romania Union (USR) - PLUS 2020 Alliance got 21.34 percent of the votes, shows partial data released (...)



Element Industrial Invests EUR35M In 60,000 Sqm Logistics Project In Craiova Real estate developer Element Industrial, held by Ionut Dumitrescu and Muler Onofrei, announced investments of EUR35 million in a 60,000-square meter logistics park in Craiova, in the vicinity of Ford car plant and the city’s southern (...)



PSD to endorse Carmen Mihalcescu for Chamber's acting speaker (sources) The National Standing Bureau of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) decided on Tuesday to endorse Carmen Mihalcescu for acting speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. According to some party sources, Mihalcescu will be endorsed to lead the Chamber of Deputies in an acting capacity until the election (...)

