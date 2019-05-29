BEC - partial results referendum: Almost 6 million electors said "Yes" to both questions



According to the data centralized by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) on Tuesday, 7.45 pm, a number of 5,864,980 persons voted "Yes" in question no. 1 and 5,745,740 voted "Yes" in question no.2. In question no. 1, 988,295 electors said "No," and in question no. 2, 943,391 electors said "No." As many as 7,913,195 electors voted in the Sunday referendum. In the referendum, the citizens were called to answer "Yes" or "No" to the following questions: 1. "Do you agree with banning amnesty and pardon for corruption offences?" 2. "Do you agree with banning the Government from the adoption of emergency ordinances in criminal offences, punishments and judicial organisation, plus the extension of the right to challenge such ordinances directly with the Constitutional Court?" Under Law 3/2000, in order for a national referendum to be valid, at least 30 percent of the persons on the permanent electoral rolls have to show up at the polls and at least 25 percent of the votes to be valid. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Stefanescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) BEC - partial results referendum: Almost 6 million electors said "Yes" to both questions.According to the data centralized by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) on Tuesday, 7.45 pm, a number of 5,864,980 persons voted "Yes" in question no. 1 and 5,745,740 voted "Yes" in question no.2. In question no. 1, 988,295 electors said "No," and in question no. 2, 943,391 electors said "No." As many as 7,913,195 electors voted in the Sunday referendum. In the referendum, the citizens were called to answer "Yes" or "No" to the following questions: 1. "Do you agree with banning amnesty and pardon for corruption offences?" 2. "Do you agree with banning the Government from the adoption of emergency ordinances in criminal offences, punishments and judicial organisation, plus the extension of the right to challenge such ordinances directly with the Constitutional Court?" Under Law 3/2000, in order for a national referendum to be valid, at least 30 percent of the persons on the permanent electoral rolls have to show up at the polls and at least 25 percent of the votes to be valid. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Stefanescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]