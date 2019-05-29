PM Dancila unveils party’s picks for ministers



Acting national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday after a convention of the party’s National Executive Committee (CEx) that Titus Corlatean was picked for deputy prime minister; Ana Birchall for justice minister; Roxana Manzatu for European funds minister, and Natalia Intotero for minister for Romanians abroad. "We made important decisions for the party. I would like to start with a decision regarding Bucharest: as I said today, unity is important to us; it is important to understand what went wrong, to gather together, and to unite our forces in order to move forward, and that is what happened in Bucharest. Gabriela Firea was voted by the National Executive Committee as interim chair of the Bucharest chapter following the end of Gabriel Mutu’s tenure. Firea was also voted deputy chair of the Social Democratic Party," Dancila said Tuesday evening at a press conference at the end of the PSD’s CEx convention. She also mentioned that the CEx discussed support for Dan Nica as the leader of the PSD MEP’s delegation to the European Parliament, as negotiations on the EP are starting on Tuesday. "Decisions had to be made, and somebody had to represent the group of PSD MEPs," added Dancila. She mentioned that at the CEx convention, Paul Stanescu was voted unanimously the party’s executive chairman and Rodica Nassar as PSD secretary general. The PSD leader mentioned that that a vote was also taken on the three ministerial picks: Ana Birchall for the Ministry of Justice; Roxana Manzatu for the Ministry of European Funds and Natalia Intotero for the Ministry for Romanians Abroad. In addition, Titus Corlatean was voted deputy prime minister for strategic partnerships to replace Viorel Stefan, appointed to the European Court of Auditors. "It was a long CExN convention, but it is important that people left this convention with the same message, a message of unity, a party opening up to all those who want to join us, a message of dialogue and with the certainty that the decisions we make will meet what our electorate expects," said Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Dancila unveils party’s picks for ministers.Acting national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday after a convention of the party’s National Executive Committee (CEx) that Titus Corlatean was picked for deputy prime minister; Ana Birchall for justice minister; Roxana Manzatu for European funds minister, and Natalia Intotero for minister for Romanians abroad. "We made important decisions for the party. I would like to start with a decision regarding Bucharest: as I said today, unity is important to us; it is important to understand what went wrong, to gather together, and to unite our forces in order to move forward, and that is what happened in Bucharest. Gabriela Firea was voted by the National Executive Committee as interim chair of the Bucharest chapter following the end of Gabriel Mutu’s tenure. Firea was also voted deputy chair of the Social Democratic Party," Dancila said Tuesday evening at a press conference at the end of the PSD’s CEx convention. She also mentioned that the CEx discussed support for Dan Nica as the leader of the PSD MEP’s delegation to the European Parliament, as negotiations on the EP are starting on Tuesday. "Decisions had to be made, and somebody had to represent the group of PSD MEPs," added Dancila. She mentioned that at the CEx convention, Paul Stanescu was voted unanimously the party’s executive chairman and Rodica Nassar as PSD secretary general. The PSD leader mentioned that that a vote was also taken on the three ministerial picks: Ana Birchall for the Ministry of Justice; Roxana Manzatu for the Ministry of European Funds and Natalia Intotero for the Ministry for Romanians Abroad. In addition, Titus Corlatean was voted deputy prime minister for strategic partnerships to replace Viorel Stefan, appointed to the European Court of Auditors. "It was a long CExN convention, but it is important that people left this convention with the same message, a message of unity, a party opening up to all those who want to join us, a message of dialogue and with the certainty that the decisions we make will meet what our electorate expects," said Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Imotrust Arad Plans To Sell Land In Cluj Napoca For EUR2.25M Imotrust Arad, which operates in the real estate sector, plans to sell a plot of land of 44,505 square meters in Cluj Napoca, at a total price of EUR2.25 million, VAT not included, namely, EUR50.5/sqm.



Groupe Renault Romania Revenue Up to RON30B in 2018 The three divisions of Groupe Renault Romania – design and engineering (Renault Technologie Roumanie), manufacturing (Automobile Dacia) and vehicle sales (Renault Commercial Roumanie) posted their highest revenue ever, 30 billion lei (EUR6.4 billion) together in (...)



Fashion Group LPP Headed to RON400M Sales After Budgeting 50% Growth Polish-held fashion group LPP, which has been operating in Romania for more than a decade now, saw its local sales go up 43% to 273 million lei (EUR57 million) in 2018 and expects growth at an even higher rate in 2019.



After talking with PM Dancila, ForMin Melescanu says no resignation Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu said on Wednesday evening that he had talks with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on a request from President Klaus Iohannis regarding his removal from office for issues reported at the polling stations abroad for the May 26 European elections and referendum, but (...)



President Iohannis welcomes World Bank Chief Executive Georgieva President Klaus Iohannis welcomed World Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kristalina Georgieva at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Wednesday, with the WB official emphasising the crucial importance of the rule of law institutions and investment in human capital in terms of the economic (...)



Agricover Set To Invest EUR2.5M in Development of Abatorul Peris Agricover, part of the group held by businessman Jabbar Kanani, has invested more than EUR10 million in retooling and upgrading Abatorul Peris (Peris slaughterhouse) since taking over from a bankrupt company in 2015.



Iohannis: I request removal from office of Foreign Affairs and Interior Ministers President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday requested the immediate removal from office of the Foreign Affairs and Interior ministers, Teodor Melescanu and Carmen Dan, for the way the elections were organized. "Because they would not hand in their resignation of honour, I request the immediate (...)

