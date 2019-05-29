#EuropeanElections2019/ BEC - partial results: PNL - 26.89pct, PSD - 22.89pct, USR - PLUS 2020 Alliance - 21.78pct



The National Liberal Party (PNL) obtained 26.89 percent of the votes in the elections to the European Parliament held on Sunday, whereas the Social Democratic Party (PSD) 22.89 percent and the Save Romania Union (USR) PLUS Alliance 21.78 percent, according to the partial data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) on Tuesday. Next came: Pro Romania - 6.57 per cent, PMP (People's Movement Party) - 5.75 per cent, UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) - 5.42 per cent. According to the BEC, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) got 4.17 percent, independent candidates Peter Costea obtained 1.43 percent, George Nicolae Simion - 1.25 percent and Gregoriana Carmen Tudoran - 1.11 percent, whereas the National Union for the Progress of Romania (UNPR) got 0.61 percent, Prodemo Party - 0.59 percent, the United Romania Party (PRU) - 0.57 percent, the Romanian Socialist Party obtained 0.44 percent, the Independent Social Democratic Party - 0.30 percent and the National Unity Bloc - 0.23 percent. The BEC centralised on Tuesday by 19:45hrs - 96 percent (8,984,207) of the votes cast on Sunday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Stefanescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor - Adina Panaitescu)