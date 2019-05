Second Tier Fashion Retailers: 20 Brands Have 630 Stores and RON2.3B Sales



The clothing market is clearly dominated by three international giants - Inditex (Zara), H&M and Pepco, which have almost 400 stores and more than 3.5 billion lei (EUR760 milion) sales a year together, according to ZF estimates.