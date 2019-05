Renault Commercial Roumanie Revenue Up to Over RON4B in 2018



The growth in the sales of SUVs led Renault Commercial Roumanie (RCR), Groupe Renault Romania's sales division to more than 30% growth in revenue in 2018 compared with 2017 to more than 4 billion lei (EUR878 million), Finance Ministry data (...)