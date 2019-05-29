#Romania2019.eu/ PM Dancila:Expanding the capitalisation on women’s leading abilities will bring superior quality to public institutions



The expansion of the capitalisation on women's leadership and professional abilities will bring a superior quality to the activity of public institutions, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated. "Over 50 percent of Romania's population is made up of women, the tutors are mostly women, many women are involved in the political and civic life, therefore, we have, somehow, full responsibilities in many legislative projects through which we want to change the world. As Romania's Prime Minister, I am telling you that we have already started to do it. In the Government that I lead, I promoted many ladies to the ministerial office who have remarkable results and who implement projects to the citizens' benefit. At Romania's Social Democratic Party [PSD] level, we also took an important step and introduced the parity principle in the leading structures of the party. We also want to promote this principle within the leadership of the public institution because the expansion of the capitalisation on women's leadership and professional abilities will bring a superior quality to the activity of public institutions, PM Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday in the speech she delivered to the high-level Conference called "Modern woman's condition - among empowerment, leadership and gender discrimination," organised in the context of Romania's holding the rotating Presidency of the EU Council. The PM added that studies regarding entrepreneur women's initiative place Romania among the top 10 countries that pay attention to this topic, namely the percentage of businesses established and ran by women. "There are four key-elements which allow women to run and develop successful businesses: entrepreneurial culture, the access to quality financial services, simplification of bureaucracy and the support granted to women's initiatives and the Government is a trustworthy partner in this regard. And, I believe that the entrepreneur women felt this thing, talking into account that, out of the 30,000 companies registered in the new session of the Start Up Nation programme, approximately 44 percent are represented by women," PM Dancila added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

