Dante International, which operates eMag – the biggest online retailer ion Romania, and Fashion Days – the biggest fashion online retailer in Romania, has a turnover of RON4.24 billion in 2018, up 24% on the year, company official s said (...) eMag Group Tops EUR1B Sales Mark in 2018.Dante International, which operates eMag – the biggest online retailer ion Romania, and Fashion Days – the biggest fashion online retailer in Romania, has a turnover of RON4.24 billion in 2018, up 24% on the year, company official s said (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]