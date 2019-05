City Grill Group Targets Revenues of EUR42M This Year



City Grill Group, one of the leading players in the local restaurant industry, held by entrepreneur Dragos Petrescu, estimates revenues of EUR42 million for this year, up 11% compared with 2018.