KeysFin: Romanian Toy Market Grows 25% in 2018, to RON1.2B



The Romanian toy market (manufacturing and retail sales) grew 25% on the year in 2018, to RON1.2 billion, driven by expansion, a more diverse product range, and higher purchasing power, KeysFin estimates in a report released (...) KeysFin: Romanian Toy Market Grows 25% in 2018, to RON1.2B.The Romanian toy market (manufacturing and retail sales) grew 25% on the year in 2018, to RON1.2 billion, driven by expansion, a more diverse product range, and higher purchasing power, KeysFin estimates in a report released (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]