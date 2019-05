Foreign Investment in Local Companies' Share Capital Dropped EUR21M in Jan-Apr



The value of the share capital brought to new companies with foreign ownership in January-April amounted to EUR4.3 million, EUR21 million lower compared with the same period in 2018, according to trade registry data analyzed by (...)