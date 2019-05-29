Senate’s Judiciary Committee proposes authorising criminal prosecution of Senate Chairman Tariceanu



The Senate’s Judiciary Committee decided on Wednesday to send a report to the Standing Bureau for the approval of the commencement of criminal prosecution in the case of Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu. The proposal will be put up for a plenary vote, according to the committee’s chairman, Robert Cazanciuc. AGERPRES (EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Senate’s Judiciary Committee proposes authorising criminal prosecution of Senate Chairman Tariceanu.The Senate’s Judiciary Committee decided on Wednesday to send a report to the Standing Bureau for the approval of the commencement of criminal prosecution in the case of Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu. The proposal will be put up for a plenary vote, according to the committee’s chairman, Robert Cazanciuc. AGERPRES (EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]