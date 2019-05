Immofinanz Rental Income in Romania at EUR12.6M in 1Q/2019



Austrian property developer Immofinanz had revenues of EUR12.6 million in the first quarter from renting its 17 office and retail properties in Romania, assessed at EUR634 million, it said it its interim financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]