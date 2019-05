Kaufland Opens First Store in Rural Romania, Reaches 125 Stores Locally



German-held retailer Kaufland opens its first store in a rural area in Romania on Thursday, in Crevedia, reaching 125 hypermarkets in Romania. Kaufland Opens First Store in Rural Romania, Reaches 125 Stores Locally.German-held retailer Kaufland opens its first store in a rural area in Romania on Thursday, in Crevedia, reaching 125 hypermarkets in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]