Iohannis: I request removal from office of Foreign Affairs and Interior Ministers



President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday requested the immediate removal from office of the Foreign Affairs and Interior ministers, Teodor Melescanu and Carmen Dan, for the way the elections were organized. "Because they would not hand in their resignation of honour, I request the immediate removal from office of the Foreign Affairs Minister and of Mrs. Interior Minister," Klaus Iohannis said in a press statement at Cotroceni Presidential Palace.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)