Social Democrat Marcel Ciolacu, the new Speaker of Chamber of Deputies



Social-Democrat Marcel Ciolacu was elected on Wednesday, 172 to 120, by the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies for the position of Speaker of this legislative forum, according to parliamentary sources. The Liberal Raluca Turcan garnered 100 to 192 votes, while the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR)'s candidate Kelemen Hunor obtained 20 to 272 votes. The vote was by secret ballot.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)