Agricover Set To Invest EUR2.5M in Development of Abatorul Peris



Agricover, part of the group held by businessman Jabbar Kanani, has invested more than EUR10 million in retooling and upgrading Abatorul Peris (Peris slaughterhouse) since taking over from a bankrupt company in 2015. Agricover Set To Invest EUR2.5M in Development of Abatorul Peris.Agricover, part of the group held by businessman Jabbar Kanani, has invested more than EUR10 million in retooling and upgrading Abatorul Peris (Peris slaughterhouse) since taking over from a bankrupt company in 2015. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]