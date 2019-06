Fashion Group LPP Headed to RON400M Sales After Budgeting 50% Growth



Polish-held fashion group LPP, which has been operating in Romania for more than a decade now, saw its local sales go up 43% to 273 million lei (EUR57 million) in 2018 and expects growth at an even higher rate in 2019.