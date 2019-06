Imotrust Arad Plans To Sell Land In Cluj Napoca For EUR2.25M



Imotrust Arad, which operates in the real estate sector, plans to sell a plot of land of 44,505 square meters in Cluj Napoca, at a total price of EUR2.25 million, VAT not included, namely, EUR50.5/sqm. Imotrust Arad Plans To Sell Land In Cluj Napoca For EUR2.25M.Imotrust Arad, which operates in the real estate sector, plans to sell a plot of land of 44,505 square meters in Cluj Napoca, at a total price of EUR2.25 million, VAT not included, namely, EUR50.5/sqm. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]