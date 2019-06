Groupe Renault Romania Revenue Up to RON30B in 2018



The three divisions of Groupe Renault Romania – design and engineering (Renault Technologie Roumanie), manufacturing (Automobile Dacia) and vehicle sales (Renault Commercial Roumanie) posted their highest revenue ever, 30 billion lei (EUR6.4 billion) together in 2018.